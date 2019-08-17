Cincinnati’s Iglesias puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (64-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-64, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-12, 4.13 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (7-7, 4.51 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Iglesias is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play St. Louis.

The Reds are 27-31 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.22, Sonny Gray paces the staff with a mark of 2.92.

The Cardinals are 30-21 against opponents from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.99, Adam Wainwright leads the staff with a mark of 4.26. The Cardinals won the last meeting 13-4. Wainwright earned his ninth victory and Dexter Fowler went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Luis Castillo took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 33 home runs and is slugging .530. Aristides Aquino is 14-for-39 with a double, nine home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .467. Paul DeJong is 6-for-36 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .288 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (back), Eugenio Suarez: (thumb), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).