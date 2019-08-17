Davis leads Sacramento to 17-7 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Jaylin Davis hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Reno Aces 17-7 on Friday.

Davis hit a two-run shot in the first, a two-run shot in the second and a solo shot in the fourth. Aramis Garcia doubled and singled three times in the win.

Steven Okert (8-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Reno starter Matt Koch (4-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Reno got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Kevin Cron homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.