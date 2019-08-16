Rodriguez hits grand slam, leads Modesto over Lancaster

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 13-1 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday.

The grand slam by Rodriguez scored Jose Caballero, Braden Bishop, and Jake Scheiner to give the Nuts a 12-1 lead.

Modesto left-hander Ian McKinney (12-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Garrett Schilling (7-7) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over five innings.

With the win, Modesto improved to 10-5 against Lancaster this season.