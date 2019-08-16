Peguero leads Monclova to 7-0 win over Dos Laredos

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero hit three solo homers, as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 7-0 on Friday.

The home runs by Peguero, all solo shots, came in the first, third and fifth innings. Bruce Maxwell homered and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

Wilmer Rios (6-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Dos Laredos starter Henry Omana (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Tecolotes were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Acereros' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

With the win, Monclova improved to 5-2 against Dos Laredos this season.