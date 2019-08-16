Stricklen, Sun rally to beat Storm 79-78

Shekinna Stricklen scored 24 points and made a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left to help the Connecticut Sun rally from a late seven-point deficit and beat the Seattle Storm 79-78 on Friday night.

Connecticut (18-8) was down 76-69 with 1:47 left before closing the game on a 10-2 run capped by Stricklen's two free throws. Alyssa Thomas added 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, including one to seal the game after Stricklen's free throws.

Seattle (14-13) had its largest lead at 61-48 late in the third quarter, but Stricklen scored nine points during Connecticut's 10-2 run to close the period.

Natasha Howard scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Storm. Jewell Loyd added 15 points, Crystal Langhorne scored 14 and Alysha Clark 11.