Perez, Mullins lift Bowie over Altoona 6-2

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Carlos Perez and Cedric Mullins each homered and drove in two runs as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Altoona Curve 6-2 on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Bowie extended its lead when Zach Jarrett hit a two-run single.

Altoona answered in the bottom of the frame when Oneil Cruz hit an RBI double, scoring Jared Oliva to cut the deficit to two.

The Baysox later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Perez hit a solo home run, while Mullins hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Bowie right-hander Cody Sedlock (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Domingo Robles (2-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and 11 hits over six innings.

With the win, Bowie improved to 6-2 against Altoona this season.