Lopez, Sogard spur Hudson Valley to 3-1 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Nick Sogard singled three times, and Jacob Lopez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Connecticut Tigers 3-1 on Friday.

Lopez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Connecticut started the scoring in the second inning when Jake Holton hit a solo home run.

After Hudson Valley scored two runs in the third, the Renegades added to their lead in the fifth inning when Hill Alexander hit an RBI single, bringing home K.V. Edwards.

Jack O'Loughlin (2-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Despite the loss, Connecticut is 4-2 against Hudson Valley this season.