Lopez’s homer leads Gwinnett to 5-2 win over Scranton/WB

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jack Lopez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday.

The home run by Lopez scored Andres Blanco and Cristian Pache to give the Stripers a 4-1 lead.

The Stripers tacked on another run in the sixth when Blanco hit a solo home run.

Gwinnett southpaw Tucker Davidson (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Michael King (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and six hits over six innings.

Trey Amburgey doubled and singled twice for the RailRiders. Clint Frazier doubled and singled.

Gwinnett improved to 3-1 against Scranton/WB this season.