Witte’s homer leads Pawtucket to 7-4 win over Toledo

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Jantzen Witte hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday.

The home run by Witte scored Tzu-Wei Lin and C.J. Chatham to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and eighth to secure the victory.

Pawtucket left-hander Kyle Hart (9-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Beau Burrows (2-6) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.

Frank Schwindel homered and doubled for the Mud Hens. Pete Kozma homered and singled, driving in two runs.