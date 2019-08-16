Machado’s single leads DSL Orioles1 to 6-5 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Gilberto Machado hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to a 6-5 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Friday.

Erison Placencia scored on the play to give the DSL Orioles1 a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Juan De La Rosa and then went to third on a single by Machado.

Trailing 6-4, the DSL Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Emmanuel Sanchez scored on a passed ball.

DSL Orioles1 right-hander Christopher Marte (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jonatan Bernal (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over four innings.

For the DSL Blue Jays, Gabriel Martinez doubled twice and singled.

DSL Orioles1 improved to 9-4 against DSL Blue Jays this season.