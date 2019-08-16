Carpenter leads GCL Tigers West to 7-3 win over GCL Yankees West

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kerry Carpenter was a home run short of the cycle as the GCL Tigers West topped the GCL Yankees West 7-3 on Friday.

GCL Tigers West took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a two-run single by Eduardo Valencia and an RBI double by Carpenter.

After GCL Yankees West scored two runs in the seventh, the GCL Yankees West cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nelson Medina hit a solo home run.

The GCL Tigers West later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Alvaro Gonzalez hit an RBI single and Jared Mang scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

GCL Tigers West right-hander Jose Appleton (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on two hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Chambuco (4-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after giving up five runs and five hits while only recording two outs.