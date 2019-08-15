Schofield-Sam leads AZL Athletics Green to 13-5 win over AZL Angels

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Bonilla hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Green to a 13-5 win over the AZL Angels on Friday.

T.J. Schofield-Sam scored on the play to give the AZL Athletics Green a 6-5 lead after he led off the inning with a double.

The AZL Athletics Green punctuated the blowout with four runs in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Schofield-Sam scored on a fielder's choice and Bonilla scored on an error, while Gavin Jones scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Luis Martinez (3-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Ewdy Aquino (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Trent Deveaux homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL Angels.