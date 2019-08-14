Perez leads Everett to 5-1 win over Tri-City

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Miguel Perez tripled and singled as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-1 on Wednesday.

Everett went up 3-0 in the third after Perez scored on an error and Utah Jones scored on a wild pitch.

The AquaSox later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Juan Camacho hit a solo home run and Perez hit an RBI triple to secure the victory.

Garrett Westberg (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tri-City starter Jason Blanchard (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.