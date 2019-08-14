Sports
Norris’ homer leads AZL Giants Orange to 5-4 win over AZL Cubs 1
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Randy Norris hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 5-4 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Thursday.
The home run by Norris, part of a four-run inning, gave the AZL Giants Orange a 4-3 lead before Aaron Bond scored on an error later in the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, AZL Cubs 1 cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Carlos Pacheco.
Wilkelma Castillo (3-1) got the win in relief while Niels Stone (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Cubs 1, Pacheco singled twice, also stealing a base.
With the win, AZL Giants Orange remains undefeated (4-0) against AZL Cubs 1 this season.
