Oswalt, Rivera lift Syracuse over Durham 5-4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rene Rivera homered and had two hits, and Corey Oswalt hurled five scoreless innings as the Syracuse Mets beat the Durham Bulls 5-4 on Wednesday.

Oswalt (8-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing four hits.

Syracuse got on the board first in the third inning when Dilson Herrera hit a two-run single and then scored on a walk by Jason Krizan.

Trailing 5-2, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jason Coats hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sam McWilliams (1-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Coats homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Bulls.