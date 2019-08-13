Hamby, Cambage combine for 41 points, 26 boards in win

Dearica Hamby had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Liz Cambage added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream 94-90 on Tuesday night.

Kelsey Plum sank a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line with 15.8 seconds left to give Las Vegas a 92-88 lead. Tiffany Hayes was off on a long 3-pointer at the other end and Kayla McBride sealed it at the line.

McBride scored 21 points, with five 3-pointers, for Las Vegas (17-9). Jackie Young chipped in with 17 points and Plum was the lone Aces starter not in double figures with nine.

Atlanta (5-20) has lost 10 straight games, its longest streak since a 4-30 season in 2010.

Jessica Breland scored 18 points and Marie Gulich had her first career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta. Hayes was just 2 of 12 from the field for 10 points after setting a career high with 34 on Saturday at Indiana.