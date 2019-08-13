Flores’ homer leads Aguascalientes to 4-2 win over Leon

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Marc Flores hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 4-2 win over the Bravos de Leon on Tuesday.

The home run by Flores scored Michael Wing to give the Rieleros a 3-2 lead.

The Rieleros tacked on another run in the eighth when Eliezer Ortiz hit an RBI single, scoring Wing.

Aguascalientes right-hander Ernesto Zaragoza (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Yasutomo Kubo (7-13) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over five innings.