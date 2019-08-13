Edwards scores on error in 10th, Hudson Valley beats Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- K.V. Edwards scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 6-5 win over the Lowell Spinners on Tuesday.

Edwards scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Greg Jones.

The Spinners tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Wil Dalton scored on a wild pitch as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Eleardo Cabrera (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over two scoreless innings. Kris Jackson (2-3) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Spinners, Nick Decker doubled and singled twice.