Francis leads Biloxi to 7-1 win over Mobile

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Bowden Francis struck out 11 hitters over five innings, leading the Biloxi Shuckers over the Mobile BayBears in a 7-1 win on Tuesday.

Francis (6-7) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing one hit.

Biloxi started the scoring in the second inning when C.J. Hinojosa hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Max McDowell.

The Shuckers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jeremy Beasley (6-7) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 11-3 against Mobile this season.