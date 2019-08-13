Gonzalez’s homer leads Akron to 8-1 win over Trenton

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Oscar Gonzalez hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to an 8-1 win over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday. With the loss, the Thunder snapped a five-game winning streak.

The home run by Gonzalez scored Andruw Monasterio and Alexis Pantoja to give the RubberDucks a 3-0 lead.

After Akron added a run in the third when Monasterio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nolan Jones, the Thunder cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Kyle Holder hit a solo home run.

The RubberDucks later added two runs in both the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Alex Call and Trenton Brooks both drove in a run, while Call hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gonzalez in the eighth.

Jake Paulson (10-7) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Trenton starter Albert Abreu (5-8) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Holder homered and singled for the Thunder.