AP source: Holland, Nats agree in principle on minors deal

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that right-handed reliever Greg Holland and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle on a minor league contract, pending the completion of a successful physical exam.

The person confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because nothing had been announced by the team.

The 41-year-old Holland was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. He was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 22 chances this season.

Holland was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals last season.

Washington's bullpen has struggled throughout this year. Its 6.05 ERA is the worst in the NL.