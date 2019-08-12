Schrock’s single leads Memphis to 6-4 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Max Schrock hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 6-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday.

The single by Schrock came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, John Nogowski hit an RBI single, driving in Joe Hudson.

The Redbirds tacked on another run in the seventh when Justin Williams hit an RBI single, driving in Adolis Garcia.

Memphis starter Austin Warner (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter J.J. Hoover (4-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Grizzlies, Chuck Taylor homered and singled, driving in two runs.