Deveaux, Williams-Nelson lift AZL Angels over AZL Athletics Green 11-4

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Trent Deveaux doubled and singled as the AZL Angels beat the AZL Athletics Green 11-4 on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the AZL Angels and a three-game winning streak for the AZL Athletics Green.

Drevian Williams-Nelson singled three times with three RBIs for AZL Angels.

With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, AZL Athletics Green went out in front when Matthew Koehler scored on an error.

AZL Angels answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Jordyn Adams and Deveaux drove in one run each en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Angels later scored six runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Julio Goff (2-1) got the win in relief while Livan Sanchez (1-6) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Brayan Buelvas tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Athletics Green.