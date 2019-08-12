Anderson takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (77-41, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (52-64, third in the AL Central)

Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.08 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-4, 6.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago's Anderson puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros.

The White Sox are 28-30 in home games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Astros are 34-26 in road games. Houston has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .349. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .405.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits and is batting .269. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-43 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 140 hits and is batting .323. Carlos Correa is 15-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros: 8-2, .324 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 56 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Leury Garcia: (illness), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder).