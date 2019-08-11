James, Aplin lead Idaho Falls to 13-9 win over Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Tyler James hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Rhett Aplin doubled and singled twice as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Ogden Raptors 13-9 on Sunday.

The home run by James came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Chukars a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Marquez scored on an error and Brady McConnell scored on a balk.

Following the big inning, the Raptors cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Marco Hernandez scored on a wild pitch and Andrew Shaps scored on an error and Jorbit Vivas hit an RBI double.

The Chukars later added four runs in the fifth and three in the eighth. In the fifth, James hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Marquez, while McConnell hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Idaho Falls starter Cole Watts (1-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kevin Malisheski (5-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Aldrich De Jongh homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Raptors.