Delle Donne, Mystics cruise to 101-78 win over Lynx

Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 25 points, Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 101-78 on Sunday.

Aerial Powers added 20 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 for the Mystics. Washington (17-7) has won three games in a row and eight of its last nine.

Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer that gave the Mystics the lead for good and sparked a 14-4 run that made it 25-16.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (12-12) with 20 points and eight assists.

The Mystics shot 54.8% (34 of 62) from the field and made 27 of 29 from the foul line — their season high for free throw attempts and tying their season mark for free throws made.

Washington, which leads the WNBA in scoring (87.3 points per game — more than five points higher than any other team in the league), scored at least 100 points for the third time this season.