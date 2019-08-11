Franco, Johnson lead the way for Charlotte

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Franco singled four times, scoring three runs as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Tampa Tarpons 9-0 on Sunday. With the victory, the Stone Crabs swept the four-game series.

Kaleo Johnson doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for Charlotte.

In the top of the first, Charlotte scored on a double by Johnson that brought home Jake Palomaki. In the following at-bat, Franco scored on a wild pitch to give the Stone Crabs a 2-0 lead. The Stone Crabs then added five runs in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Jermaine Palacios and Garrett Whitley hit two-run singles, while Zach Rutherford hit an RBI single and Whitley hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Charlotte starter Tobias Myers (6-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Clarke Schmidt (4-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over three innings.

Pablo Olivares doubled and singled for the Tarpons. Tampa was blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Charlotte staff recorded its 16th shutout of the year.