Chatham’s double leads Portland to 3-2 win over Akron

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- C.J. Chatham hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to give the Portland Sea Dogs a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday.

Jarren Duran scored on the play after he reached base on an error, stole second and then went to third on a double by Chatham.

The double by Chatham scored Duran to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

The RubberDucks tied the game 2-2 when Connor Marabell hit an RBI single, driving in Trenton Brooks in the fifth.

Portland left-hander Daniel McGrath (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adam Scott (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Portland improved to 5-1 against Akron this season.