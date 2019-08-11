Wells leads Fort Myers to 2-1 win over Jupiter

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Lachlan Wells allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Fort Myers Miracle over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Wells (2-3) allowed one run while striking out one and walking two to get the win.

After four scoreless innings, Jupiter got on the board in the top of the fifth when Jhonny Santos scored on an error.

Fort Myers answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Jacob Pearson and Jose Miranda both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

Tyler Jones (1-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked four.