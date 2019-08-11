Rays go after series sweep of Seattle

Tampa Bay Rays (68-50, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-70, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (10-3, 3.90 ERA) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (6-5, 5.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will sweep the series over Seattle with a win.

The Mariners are 27-35 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 184 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 26, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Rays are 37-22 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .308. The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Charlie Morton earned his 13th victory and Mike Zunino went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Tommy Milone registered his seventh loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 42 extra base hits and is batting .263. Kyle Seager has 12 hits and is batting .353 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .529. Avisail Garcia is 10-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .205 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (oblique), Tommy Pham: (hand), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).