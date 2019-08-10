Zunino, Kiermaier, Garcia homer as Rays beat Mariners 5-4

Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, center, is congratulated at home on his three-run home run by Michael Brosseau (43) and Jesus Aguilar (21) as Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez waits for the next batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer, Kevin Kiermaier and Avisail Garcia also went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton (12-4) gave up four runs on a season-high nine hits, and struck out 10 in six innings.

Emilio Pagan pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Zunino, playing in his first game in Seattle since being traded from the Mariners to the Rays this offseason, erased a one-run deficit and gave the Rays a 3-1 lead with his eighth homer of the season in the fifth inning. Two batters later, Kiermaier hit a solo shot.

Seattle got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the inning. Mallex Smith tripled and scored on J.P. Crawford's groundout, and Omar Narvaez hit his 17th home run, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The teams traded runs in the sixth. Garcia led off the inning with his 16th homer, and the Mariners cut the lead to one run with a run-scoring single by Tim Lopes in the bottom of the inning.

Seattle used reliever Matt Wisler as an opener. He pitched two scoreless innings before giving way to Tommy Milone (1-7). Milone allowed five runs on six hits, including three home runs.

The Mariners scored first on Lopes' sacrifice fly in the second.

HONORING EDGAR

Edgar Martinez was honored before the game for his recent induction into the Hall of Fame. During the ceremony, Mariners chairman John Stanton announced the team will erect a statue of Martinez outside of T-Mobile Park for next season.

ROSTER MOVE

Mariners 2B Dee Gordon, recovered from a left quad strain, was reinstated from the 10-day IL before the game. OF Ryan Court was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster, despite hitting his first career home run Friday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: OF Tommy Pham was given a day off due to the lingering effects of a sprained right hand he sustained on July 28. Manager Kevin Cash said he expected Pham to return Sunday.

Mariners: RHP Dan Altavilla (right forearm strain) will pitch a one-inning rehab stint with Class A Everett on Sunday. Servais said he wasn't sure how long it would take Altavilla to return to the Mariners, but expected him to take at least three to five rehab outings. ... OF Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) will start a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Tuesday. ... OF Braden Bishop is also expected to start a rehab assignment next week.

UP NEXT:

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (10-3, 3.90 ERA) has won his last five decisions.

Mariners: Seattle is expected to have an opener followed by LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-4, 5.17). LeBlanc is 4-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 10 appearances following an opener this season.