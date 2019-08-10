Sports
Boone, Aeilts lead the way for Boise
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Trevor Boone homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Boise Hawks beat the Eugene Emeralds 10-2 on Saturday.
Joe Aeilts tripled and singled twice with three RBIs for Boise.
Boise started the scoring in the second inning when Boone hit a solo home run.
After Boise added four runs, the Emeralds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Fernando Kelli scored on a groundout and Grayson Byrd hit an RBI single.
The Hawks later added four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.
Colton Harlow (1-0) got the win in relief while Eugene starter Josh Burgmann (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
