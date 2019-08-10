Brennan scores winning run in 11th, Mahoning Valley beats Auburn 6-5 in walk-off finish

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Bryan Lavastida and Will Brennan scored the winning runs in the 11th inning, as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped the Auburn Doubledays 6-5 on Saturday. The Scrappers swept the three-game series with the win.

The Doubledays took a 5-3 lead in the top of the 11th when Adalberto Carrillo scored on a passed ball as part of a two-run inning.

Luis Sanchez (1-1) got the win in relief while Bobby Milacki (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Doubledays left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Jake Alu singled four times, driving home two runs for the Doubledays.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Mahoning Valley improved to 7-2 against Auburn this season.