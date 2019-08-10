McCoy’s double leads Bowie to 5-3 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Mason McCoy hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 5-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by McCoy came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Baysox a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Perez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring McCoy.

In the bottom of the seventh, Richmond cut into the lead on a single by Joey Bart that scored Heliot Ramos.

Steven Klimek (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Richmond starter Sean Hjelle (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Ramos homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Flying Squirrels.

With the win, Bowie improved to 10-3 against Richmond this season.