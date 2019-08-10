Trout hits 1st HR at Fenway, Angels rout Red Sox 12-4

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Kole Calhoun (56) as Shohei Ohtani comes to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. AP Photo

Mike Trout hit the first home run of his career at Fenway Park and the Los Angeles Angels snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 12-4 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Justin Upton added a three-run homer in the first inning.

With his 428-foot drive over the Green Monster in the sixth inning, Trout has now homered in every American League ballpark. He had played 21 games in Boston without connecting.

Trout was replaced in the seventh, having been hit in his shoulder by a pitcher earlier in the game.

The Angels added seven runs in a sloppy seventh inning by Boston in which it issued two walks, hit two batters and gave up four singles. The Red Sox also had an error and a passed ball.

Taylor Cole (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.

Rick Porcello (10-9) took the loss, giving up both home runs. He lasted five innings, allowing five earned runs off five hits, walking one and striking out four.

GIANTS 3, PHILLIES 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jeff Samardzija pitched eight innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar homered, and San Francisco beat Philadelphia.

Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run, struck out five and walked none. He retired 20 straight after giving up a solo homer to Corey Dickerson with two outs in the top of the first inning.

Vince Velasquez (4-7) gave up three runs in five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.

Will Smith worked around a hit and walk in the ninth to notch his 28th save in 30 tries.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning and Toronto dealt New York its second straight loss following a season-high nine game winning streak.

Gary Sanchez returned from injured list and hit a solo home run for the Yankees and Gio Urshela added a two-run drive.

The Blue Jays trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Bo Bichette drew a one-out walk, Cavan Biggio singled and Guerrero Jr. grounded the ball down the first base line and into foul territory. Right fielder Aaron Judge initially mishandled the ball against a side wall, and Guerrero slid in safely for the first triple of his career.

Adam Ottavino (5-4) allowed a run for the first time in 16 appearances, a streak that dated to July 2 against the Mets.

Jason Adam (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Derek Law got his third save in three opportunities.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run home run for the Blue Jays.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings and Kansas City beat Detroit.

Jorge Soler homered and scored twice for the Royals, who had lost six of seven.

The Tigers were trying to win three straight games for the first time since May 28-31, against the Orioles and Braves.

Montgomery (2-5) picked up his first win of the year as a starter, allowing four singles without walking a batter. He struck out 10 Royals for Seattle on June 13, 2015.

Spencer Turnbull (3-10) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.