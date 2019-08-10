Bohm’s homer leads Reading to 8-6 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to an 8-6 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday.

The home run by Bohm scored Mickey Moniak to tie the game 5-5.

The Fightin Phils took the lead for good in the seventh when Luke Williams hit an RBI double, driving in Henri Lartigue.

Altoona saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jerrick Suiter hit an RBI single, driving in Bligh Madris in the ninth inning to cut the Reading lead to 8-6.

Starter David Parkinson (9-7) got the win while Nicholas Economos (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Reading improved to 4-1 against Altoona this season.