Red Sox chase series sweep against Angels

Los Angeles Angels (56-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-56, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-3, 5.09 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (10-8, 5.54 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will sweep the series over Los Angeles with a win.

The Red Sox are 30-30 on their home turf. Boston has hit 183 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with 26, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The Angels are 27-33 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .428. The Red Sox won the last meeting 16-4. Marcus Walden earned his seventh victory and J.D. Martinez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs for Boston. Jaime Barria took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 26 home runs and is slugging .563. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trout leads the Angels with 66 extra base hits and has 89 RBIs. Brian Goodwin is 5-for-19 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 1-9, .185 batting average, 6.94 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Andrew Heaney: (shoulder), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).