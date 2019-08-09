Lara, Carrillo lift Tijuana over Monclova 2-0

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Xorge Carrillo homered and had two hits, and Orlando Lara struck out 14 hitters over six innings as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Acereros del Norte 2-0 on Friday.

Lara (6-5) allowed four hits while walking one to get the win.

Tijuana scored its runs when Leandro Castro and Carrillo hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.

Geno Encina (7-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Acereros were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Toros' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.