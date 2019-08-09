Rosario’s single leads Lake Elsinore to 4-1 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Eguy Rosario hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 4-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday.

Gabriel Arias scored on the play to give the Storm a 2-1 lead after he hit a double with two outs.

The Storm later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jeisson Rosario hit a solo home run, while Arias hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Lake Elsinore southpaw Aaron Leasher (10-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Travis Herrin (3-4) took the loss in the California League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.