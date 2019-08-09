Smith’s homer leads Charleston to 9-8 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 9-8 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday.

The home run by Smith scored Brandon Lockridge to give the RiverDogs an 8-7 lead.

The RiverDogs tacked on another run in the ninth when Eric Wagaman scored on a balk.

Hickory saw its comeback attempt come up short after Pedro Gonzalez hit an RBI single, bringing home Ryan Anderson in the ninth inning to cut the Charleston lead to 9-8.

Tim Hardy (2-0) got the win in relief while Kelvin Gonzalez (5-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Crawdads, Josh Jung homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Anderson doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs.