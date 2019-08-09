Orlando City SC faces Toronto FC after shutout win

Orlando City SC (8-11-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (9-10-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out FC Dallas 2-0, Orlando City SC plays Toronto FC.

Toronto FC is 8-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 119 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

Orlando City SC is 5-8-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando City SC is 2-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo has nine goals and five assists for Toronto FC. Jozy Altidore has four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Nani has eight goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. Tesho Akindele has four goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: None listed.

Orlando City SC: Cristian Higuita (injured).