Sporting Kansas City plays Real Salt Lake following Gutierrez’s 2-goal game

Real Salt Lake (10-9-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (7-9-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Felipe Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Real Salt Lake following a two-goal showing against Seattle.

Sporting Kansas City is 3-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City is 1-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

Beckerman is seventh in MLS play with The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City with 10 goals. Yohan Croizet has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Jefferson Savarino has six goals and three assists for Real Salt Lake. Sam Johnson has four goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Botond Barath (injured), Krisztian Nemeth (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Sam Johnson (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).