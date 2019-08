SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Fidel Castro hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Reds to a 5-1 win over the AZL D-backs on Friday.

The single by Castro, part of a four-run inning, gave the AZL Reds a 3-1 lead before Rafael Franco hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Starter Maiker Manuel (3-0) got the win while Justin Martinez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.