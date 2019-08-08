Taveras’ sac fly leads Frisco to 3-1 win over Amarillo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Leody Taveras drove in Ryan Dorow with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 3-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday. The Sod Poodles saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The sacrifice fly by Taveras, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Yonny Hernandez and Eliezer Alvarez scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Amarillo saw its comeback attempt come up short after A.J. Kennedy hit a solo home run to get within two.

Blake Bass (7-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens (5-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, Amarillo is 15-8 against Frisco this season.