Wisdom has 4 RBI, leads Nashville to 12-3 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Patrick Wisdom drove in four runs, while Andy Ibanez and Ronald Guzman drove in three apiece as the Nashville Sounds beat the Fresno Grizzlies 12-3 on Wednesday.

Wisdom homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three. Ibanez doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Fresno cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third after Yadiel Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

Nashville answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Guzman hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Nashville right-hander Seth Maness (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter J.J. Hoover (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Alec Keller doubled and singled three times for the Grizzlies. Hernandez homered and singled, driving home two runs.