Hiraldo hits grand slam, leads Bluefield over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Miguel Hiraldo hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 12-9 win over the Greeneville Reds on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Hiraldo gave the Blue Jays an 11-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for Bluefield. Earlier in the inning, D.J. Daniels hit an RBI single and Ryan Sloniger scored on an error.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the ninth when Davis Schneider scored on an error.

Andrew McInvale (1-0) got the win in relief while Matt Gill (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, the Reds hit a season-high five home runs. Danny Lantigua hit a pair of solo homers for the Reds.