Amador’s homer leads Mexico to 4-1 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 4-1 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Tuesday.

The home run by Amador scored Jesus Fabela and David Vidal to give the Diablos Rojos a 3-0 lead.

After Mexico added a run in the fourth on a single by Ivan Terrazas, the Toros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jesus Valdez hit a solo home run.

Mexico left-hander Matt Gage (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Manny Barreda (6-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Toros did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.