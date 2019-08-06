Castro’s homer leads Bradenton to 8-7 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to an 8-7 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Tuesday.

The home run by Castro scored Lucas Tancas to give the Marauders an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Charlotte cut into the lead on a sacrifice fly by Moises Gomez that scored Izzy Wilson.

John O'Reilly (1-0) got the win in relief while Alex Valverde (3-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Charlotte got contributions throughout its order, as six players picked up at least a pair of hits. Wilson doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. The Stone Crabs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.