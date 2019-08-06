Porter, Pasquantino lead the way for Burlington

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Logan Porter was a home run short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Burlington Royals topped the Johnson City Cardinals 10-1 on Tuesday.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered and doubled with three runs for Burlington.

Burlington took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a two-run double by Porter.

The Royals later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fifth.

Burlington left-hander Marlin Willis (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Julio Puello (3-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over five innings.