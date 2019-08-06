Hudgins, Bewley lead the way for Lexington

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Chris Hudgins homered and singled twice as the Lexington Legends defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 7-3 on Tuesday.

Brhet Bewley singled twice with two runs for Lexington.

Lexington started the scoring in the second inning when Jackson Lueck hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Jeison Guzman.

The Legends later tacked on four runs in the third when Hudgins hit a solo home run and Rudy Martin hit a three-run home run to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ted Cillis (1-1) got the win in relief while Kannapolis starter Kevin Folman (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Intimidators, Romy Gonzalez doubled and singled twice. Gunnar Troutwine doubled twice, driving home two runs.